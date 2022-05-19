Man charged over van being driven at PC in St Helens
A man has been charged after a PC was seriously injured when a van was driven at him, police have said.
The officer was hurt after he went to retrieve a backpack filled with cannabis on Hewitt Avenue at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday.
Merseyside Police said he was struck after he approached a white Ford Transit van that was parked nearby.
A 30-year-old man from Rochdale has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
A second man from Rochdale, aged 26, was also charged with possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply.
Both are due to appear before Liverpool magistrates later.
A police spokesman said the PC was continuing to "recover in hospital from injuries to his shoulder and wrist".
