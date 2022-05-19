Liverpool parade to go ahead regardless of final results
- Published
Liverpool have confirmed they will hold a victory parade in the city regardless of the result of the Premier League title race and Champions League final.
The side will parade around Liverpool on 29 May, the day after they face Real Madrid in Europe's biggest match.
They currently remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple, having already secured the FA and League cups.
The parade will also include the club's women's side, who won the FA Women's Championship trophy in April.
Jurgen Klopp's side currently lie second in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Manchester City.
The title trophy will head to Anfield for a 20th time if the Reds win and City lose or draw in the season's final games on Sunday.
Liverpool will then face the Spanish giants at Paris' Stade de France on 28 May, hoping to take European domestic football's top prize for the seventh time.
Should they succeed in winning both trophies, it will be the first time an English side has won all three domestic trophies and the Champions League in one season.
In 2019, about 750,000 people watched the team parade the Champions League trophy, but celebrations for their first league title in 30 years were curtailed by Covid a year later, though fans gathered in the city despite of pleas by the club and council not to congregate.
The 2022 parade will follow the same route as the one in 2019 and will start at Allerton Maze at 16:00 BST.
It will then follow a eight-mile (13.5km) route through the south of the city before heading north on Queens Drive towards the Childwall Fiveways roundabout and on to the Rocket flyover.
From there, it will journey along Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street and The Strand and finish on Blundell Street.
The parade costs will be covered by the club.
Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said it would be "fantastic" to celebrate the club's achievements.
"Whatever the outcome of the end of the season and the Champions League Final, Liverpool FC and Liverpool FC Women have already done us proud, and we will give both teams the homecoming celebration they deserve," she said.
A council spokesman added that as the date of the victory parade was also the anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster, tributes would be paid to the 39 supporters who died throughout the morning.