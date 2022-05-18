River Mersey ferries suspended after tugboat crash
Ferry services have been suspended after a tugboat crashed and capsized in the River Mersey.
It happened in the early hours when the boat hit the Mersey Ferries landing stage in Liverpool.
No one was hurt in the incident near Georges Parade, Canada Boulevard, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said.
Two fire engines and the Marine Search and Rescue Team attended the scene and an investigation has begun.
The Mersey Ferries service will remain suspended while an assessment the damage to the terminal continues, a spokesman for the company said.
Affected services include connections to and from Wirral and Mersey Ferry river cruises.
