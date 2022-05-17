Tuebrook stabbing: Suspect charged with murdering man

Police found the body of Derek Burns inside a house on Newsham Drive

A man has been charged with murdering a man who died after being stabbed in the chest at a house in Liverpool.

Derek Burns, 49, was found inside the home on Newsham Drive, Tuebrook, just before 19:00 BST on Sunday.

Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Burns had died from a stab wound to the chest.

Jeffrey Kelly, 56, of Newsham Drive, is due to appear before magistrates in Liverpool later after being charged with his murder.

