Tuebrook stabbing: Suspect charged with murdering man
A man has been charged with murdering a man who died after being stabbed in the chest at a house in Liverpool.
Derek Burns, 49, was found inside the home on Newsham Drive, Tuebrook, just before 19:00 BST on Sunday.
Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Burns had died from a stab wound to the chest.
Jeffrey Kelly, 56, of Newsham Drive, is due to appear before magistrates in Liverpool later after being charged with his murder.
