Liverpool internet cafe attack: Man charged with murder
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering a teenager who died after being attacked in an internet cafe.
Michael Toohey, 18, was assaulted in London Road in Liverpool city centre shortly before 18:00 BST on 16 April.
Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination confirmed he had died from multiple injuries.
Anthony Williams, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton, has been charged with his murder. He will appear later at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.
A 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, who was also arrested has now been bailed.
A 34-year-old woman, of Fazakerley, remains on bail after previously being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Following his death, Mr Toohey's family described him as a "beautiful, well-mannered, placid young man" who was due to become a father in three months.
"He was such a character but never had a bad bone in his body and never had a bad word to say about anybody," his relatives added.
