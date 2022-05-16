Liverpool internet cafe attack: Two men arrested in murder probe
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died after being attacked in an internet cafe.
Michael Toohey, 18, was assaulted on London Road in Liverpool city centre shortly before 18:00 BST on 16 April.
Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination confirmed he had died from multiple injuries.
A 31-year-old man, of Walton, and a 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, have been taken into custody to be questioned by detectives.
A 34-year-old woman, of Fazakerley, remains on bail after previously being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Det Ch Insp Steve McGrath urged anyone with information to come forward.
"This incident happened in a busy area on a Saturday evening," he said.
"There were a number of people stood at bus stops on London Road, walking past TJ Hughes or driving along London Road who may have witnessed this incident or a vehicle driving erratically at that time."
Following his death, Mr Toohey's family described him as a "beautiful, well-mannered, placid young man" who was due to become a father in three months.
"He was such a character but never had a bad bone in his body and never had a bad word to say about anybody," his relatives added.
