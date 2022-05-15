Runcorn attack: Woman punched and kicked by group
A woman has been punched and kicked by about 10 people in an "unprovoked assault", police have said.
The 20-year-old was walking with two friends when she was attacked by a group of young people near the Trident Retail Park in Runcorn at about 21:50 BST on Saturday.
She suffered serious facial injuries and is being treated in hospital, Cheshire Police said.
They said the attackers fled the scene, some of them on bicycles.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Det Insp Helen Rowland said: "This was an unprovoked assault that has left the victim in hospital with serious facial injuries.
"I would like to reassure members of the Runcorn community that it is believed to be an isolated incident."
