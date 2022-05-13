Birkenhead: Murder arrest after discovery of woman's body
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body.
The woman, in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene on Vittoria Close, Birkenhead, at 19:15 BST on Thursday.
Merseyside Police said the death was being treated as domestic-related and detectives are not looking for anyone else.
A 51-year-old man, who was known to the victim, was taken into custody and will be questioned by police.
Officers remain on Vittoria Close while CCTV, forensic and house-to house-inquiries are carried out.
The woman's next of kin have been informed.
Det Insp Kevin O'Rourke said the investigation was continuing and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.