St Helens 'depraved' woman jailed for rape and abuse of girl
- Published
A woman who admitted the "shockingly depraved" sexual abuse and rape of a vulnerable young girl has been jailed for life.
Vicki Bevan, 37, of St Helens, pleaded guilty to 36 sexual offences against the girl, aged under 10, at an earlier hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.
A judge described the abuse as "the worst" he had heard.
Bevan was told she must serve 10 years before she is eligible to apply for parole.
