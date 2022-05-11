Runcorn man who raped baby and shared abuse images jailed
- Published
A man who raped a baby and took indecent photographs of another child has been jailed for life.
Gareth Davis was arrested after sharing images of the "cruel and horrific" attacks with somebody online.
The abuse carried out by Davis was described as "nothing short of horrendous" by detectives from the National Crime Agency.
The 43-year-old, of Runcorn, Cheshire, was handed a minimum term of 27 years at Chester Crown Court.
Davis was arrested in October after officers found he had uploaded indecent images of children.
Some had been taken by Davis and showed him raping and sexually assaulting a baby.
He had also taken indecent photos of another young child, the NCA said.
'Cruel and horrific'
The paedophile went on to share the images with somebody online, who was also tracked down and arrested.
A further 512 images were found on his mobile phone, along with screenshots of Google image searches for "baby models" and "underground child modelling photos".
In December Davis pleaded guilty to the rape of a child under 13, sexual assault of a child under 13 and three counts of making indecent images of children.
A spokesman for the NSPCC said: "Davis's treatment of defenceless children was unimaginably cruel and horrific, and by sharing such awful images with other abusers online he has helped fuel a terrible industry.
"We hope the children and families affected by Davis's horrendous crimes are receiving the support they need."
Davis was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.