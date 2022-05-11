Winsford Salt Mine: Hazardous waste storage extension approved
- Published
Plans to continue dumping hazardous waste underground at Britain's only working salt mine have been approved.
A shaft at Winsford Rock Salt Mine in Cheshire has been used to store hazardous material since 2004 but permission is due to run out in 2025.
Cheshire West and Chester Council unanimously agreed to extend until 2045 subject to conditions.
A report to the planning committee said it would help ensure the country had "sufficient disposal capacity".
The mine in Jack Lane, Bostock, has been operating since 1844 and is used to mine rock salt for icy roads.
It was classed as ideal for the hazardous waste because of its dry caverns stretching over five sq miles (12.8 sq km), the Local Democracy Reporting Service has previously reported.
'Most sustainable method'
The planning committee gave the green light to the extension subject to a scheme to be submitted and implemented relating to the sealing of the Bostock number five panel following the cessation of waste depositing operations.
When proposals to store the waste were first made in 2004, there was opposition from some local politicians and residents, including a High Court challenge and a public inquiry.
John Prescott - the then deputy prime minister - gave permission for shaft number four to be used, saying it was "the most sustainable method" for disposing of the waste.
The shaft - known as Minosus - is operated by waste and utilities company Veolia.
The waste is mainly solid ash formed from contaminants generated by exhaust gases at energy recovery facilities, and soda slag streams from battery recycling.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk