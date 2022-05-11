Liverpool man jailed for murdering father with glass kettle
- Published
A man who killed his 79-year-old father when he repeatedly hit him with a glass kettle has been jailed.
David Lavender attacked Anthony Lavender and left him to die at a house in Old Swan, Liverpool, on 29 December, Merseyside Police said.
The 37-year-old fled the scene in a car and crashed through the central reservation at Queens Drive.
Lavender admitted murdering his father and was jailed for a minimum of 14 years at Liverpool Crown Court.
The court heard he had issues with alcohol and tensions had risen after he moved into his father's house in Woodhall Road in 2020.
The jury was told how on 29 December, Lavender woke up and saw his father "glaring" at him.
He used a glass kettle to attack him, fled the scene in a car and crashed on the flyover at Queens Drive and Breeze Hill.
Mr Lavender rang 999 after he was injured but was found unconscious by officers at the house.
He died in the early hours of 30 December, police said.
'Spontaneous violence'
Sentencing Lavender to life in prison, Neil Flewitt, QC, said: "I cannot be sure you intended to kill your father and the evidence suggests it was a spontaneous eruption of violence.
"It is a tragedy beyond words that you were the person who brought his life to an untimely end."
Mr Lavender had underlying heart disease and the trauma of the unprovoked assault had caused a fatal heart attack.
Prosecuting, Gordon Cole, QC, said a post-mortem examination showed Mr Lavender had suffered multiple wounds to his head from glass damage.
In a statement, his family described the 79-year-old as a "beloved brother and uncle" who "lived his life to the full".
Det Ch Insp Mark Drew of Merseyside Police said it was a "terribly tragic" death at the "hands of his violent son".