Walton window fall: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died when he fell out of a window in Liverpool.
Merseyside Police said the victim, in his 40s, had fallen out of the window in Longmoor Road, Walton, just before 22:00 BST on Sunday.
He died later in hospital. Police said a 43-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was arrested.
Police added his next-of-kin were in the process of being informed and appealed for information.
Det Insp Gary Stratton said: "Investigations are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and our officers are at the scene while we conduct house-to-house enquiries and gather information."
Parts of Longmoor Lane between Greenwich Road and Hall Road have been closed while police investigate.
