Liverpool FC: Plans for possible victory parade revealed
- Published
A plan is being drawn up for a possible victory parade if Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League final.
The Reds face Real Madrid in Paris on 28 May and if they come home with the trophy a parade will take place on 29 May from 16:00 BST, the council said.
The club, who have already won the Carabao Cup, would pay the costs.
Jurgen Klopp's side hope to accomplish an unprecedented quadruple as they compete with Manchester City to become Premier League champions.
They also face Chelsea in next Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.
In 2019, about 750,000 people watched the team parade the European Cup after they won the Champions League.
The city's mayor Joanne Anderson said: "Staging an event of this scale does not happen overnight."
She said the events team had "done all they could behind the scenes" and now needed to "start communicating with residents and businesses about the plans in place".
The day of the proposed parade coincides with the anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster in Belgium, where 39 fans - mainly Juventus supporters - died during the club's European Cup final with Liverpool in 1985.
Liverpool FC and the council said they were collaborating on plans to mark the tragedy during the morning.
The planned event would be managed by Culture Liverpool, which organised the team's parades in 2005 and 2019, as well as the hugely popular Giants events over the past decade.
The route would start at Allerton Maze, continuing north on Queens Drive, going on to Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street and The Strand, before finishing off at Blundell Street.