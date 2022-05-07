David Ungi: Fugitive arrested in Spain over shooting death
- Published
A man wanted by police in connection with the death of an 18-year-old in 2015 has been arrested in Spain.
Vincent Waddington was shot at through a car window and rammed off a motorbike in Garston, Liverpool on 14 July.
David Ungi, 30, has been remanded in custody and extradition proceedings are underway, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
Mr Ungi, who was on the UK's most wanted list, is also wanted in connection with the supply of heroin.
He left the UK less than 24 hours after Mr Waddington's death and was arrested at a gym in Coin, Malaga on Thursday, the NCA said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.