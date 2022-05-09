M6 wrong-way driver who swam across canal to escape police jailed
- Published
A speeding driver who twice drove the wrong way down the M6 while being chased by police before jumping in a canal to escape arrest has been jailed.
Cheshire Police said officers followed David Houghton across the county in the early hours of 6 April before he abandoned his van and jumped into the Manchester Ship Canal to try to escape.
The 43 year-old, from Liverpool, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.
He was jailed for 16 months at Chester Crown Court on Thursday.
A force spokesman said officers had spotted Houghton's white Volkswagen Transporter on the M6 southbound near to Junction 21 at about 01:20 BST and tried to stop him as they believed he did not have a licence.
He initially pulled off the motorway on to the A57 roundabout and appeared to stop before speeding off, the spokesman said.
During the pursuits, Houghton drove the wrong way down the motorway on two occasions and travelled at speeds well above the 50mph limit.
Followed by officers, Houghton continued to drive down the A50 towards Warrington at high speed before turning on to Thelwall Lane, a dead-end road.
He then abandoned his vehicle and made off on foot, before jumping into the Manchester Ship Canal, but he was arrested when he got to the opposite side.
Houghton, of no fixed address, was also banned from driving for 32 months.
Following sentencing, PC Phil Halliday said Houghton's driving was "among the most dangerous" he had ever witnessed.
He added that despite Houghton's efforts to drive and swim away from officers, "there really was nowhere to hide and he is now facing the consequences of his actions."