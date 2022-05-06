Holidaying woman who left dog to die in cage sentenced
A woman whose dog died after she left it alone in a cage when she went on holiday has been sentenced.
Jade Roberts left her Staffordshire bull terrier Daisy at a house in Liverpool without sufficient food and water for two weeks in August 2021.
The RSPCA said inspectors found Daisy's body in an awful state.
The 26-year-old, of Ash Street, Northampton, admitted causing unnecessary suffering and was given 12 weeks in jail, suspended for two years.
She was also banned from keeping animals for 10 years by Northampton magistrates.
RSPCA inspector Leanne Cragg, who found Daisy at the property in Botanic Place, Kensington, said she had been instantly "hit by an overpowering stench".
She said there were lots of flies in the room and the floor of the cage in which Daisy's body was lying was "covered in a layer of old faeces".
"It was a very sad sight and one which could easily have been avoided," she added.
A spokeswoman for the animal charity said Daisy was last been alive on 31 July, before Roberts left for a 14-day holiday.
She said Roberts had claimed she had arranged for a friend to look after Daisy and had expressed genuine remorse after the dog's death.
Roberts was handed a suspended sentence and ban at Northampton Magistrates' Court on 21 April and ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a mental health treatment requirement for six months.
She was also told to pay £500 in costs and a victim surcharge of £128.