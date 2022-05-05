Woman in 70s dies in flat fire in Warrington
- Published
A woman, believed to be in her 70s, has died in a flat fire in Warrington.
Firefighters were called to reports of a "serious" blaze on Lyon Street, Latchford, at about 21:45 BST on Tuesday night, Cheshire Police said.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire after the woman, who has not yet been formally identified, died.
Her next of kin have been informed, police said.
