Birkenhead fire: Man found dead after flat blaze
- Published
A man has been found dead after a blaze at a flat, a fire service has said.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to a ground-floor flat in Laurence Deacon Court on St Anne Street, Birkenhead at about 20:45 BST on Monday.
The man's body was discovered by firefighters during a search of the property.
Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish his cause of death.
The man's next of kin has been informed and an investigation into how the fire started is under way.
