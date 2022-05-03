Prenton Park: Man charged over 'appalling' attack outside pub

Det Insp John Holden said the attack was being treated "as a hate crime"

A man has been charged over an "appalling" attack on a man outside a pub, police have said.

A man was hit in the face with a glass near the Prenton Park on Borough Road, Tranmere, at about 01:00 BST on Sunday, a Merseyside Police spokesman said.

He said the victim believed the attack "was motivated by his gender identity".

A 23-year-old man from Oxton has been charged with assault, possession of a weapon and attempted wounding and will appear before Wirral magistrates later.

Det Insp John Holden said it had been "an utterly appalling, unprovoked attack", which officers were "treating as a hate crime".

The pub stands opposite Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park stadium.

The team played on Saturday afternoon, beating Oldham Athletic 2-0.

