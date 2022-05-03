County lines: Arrests in Kirkby and Everton over Macclesfield drugs
Seven people have been arrested as police seized heroin and cannabis in a series of raids targeting "county lines drug dealing", a force has said.
Merseyside Police raided properties in Kirkby and Everton on Monday as part of an operation targeting the supply of drugs to Macclesfield in Cheshire.
A force spokesman said a firearm and about £30,000 in cash was also seized.
Four men and three women, aged between 18 and 65, were held on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences.
County lines refers to the practice of urban drug dealers selling to customers in more rural areas via dedicated phone lines.
