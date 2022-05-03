Runcorn rapist who filmed sex attack while on bail jailed
- Published
A "dangerous predator" who filmed a sex attack on a teenager while on bail for rape and sent the footage to TikTok and Snapchat users has been jailed.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Joshua Corless raped a woman in Ormskirk in January 2020.
A spokeswoman said while on bail, Corless filmed an attack on a girl in the following July and posted footage on social media.
The 22-year-old from Runcorn was jailed for 13 years at Liverpool Crown Court.
The CPS said Corless had raped the woman "following a night with friends" in the Lancashire town on 11 January.
The spokeswoman said he offered to take the woman home safely, "but instead, he took the opportunity to rape her in a clear breach of trust".
He denied the rape throughout his police interviews and only admitted it at the start of his trial in September 2021.
'Callously and cruelly'
The CPS said Corless was also found to have made an arrangement to meet a 16-year-old girl in woods near Widnes, Cheshire, on 14 July 2020.
The spokeswoman said Corless "caused the girl to engage in sexual activity... without her consent" and filmed it, before distributing the footage on social media.
One of those who received it "alerted the girl... and later contacted the police", she added.
In February, Corless admitted taking and distributing indecent images of children and was later convicted at Liverpool Crown Court of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
In a victim impact statement, the 16-year-old said she had struggled with anxiety and sleeping since being attacked.
"I feel on edge, I have avoided going outside and I flinch if someone comes too close to me," she said.
Speaking after sentencing, senior crown prosecutor Brett Gerrity said that in his first crime, Corless had "exploited a young woman... when she was very clearly unable to give her consent".
Fellow senior prosecutor Simon Pover added that Corless had then "callously and cruelly orchestrated a horrific situation which he shared in the form of a TikTok video and via Snapchat".
"His actions showed a total lack of respect for the victim and objectified her for his own gratification," he said.