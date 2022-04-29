Franklin Graham: Mayor wants 'hate speech' taken off Liverpool buses
- Published
Advertising for an event by American evangelist Franklin Graham is "hate speech" and should be removed from Liverpool's buses, a mayor has said.
Liverpool City Region's Steve Rotheram said he was "angry" that a "known hate preacher" was being promoted on Stagecoach and Arriva buses.
Mr Graham, who previously said gay marriage was a "sin", due in Liverpool on 14 May as part of a UK tour.
The event's organisers and the bus operators have been asked for comment.
Mr Rotheram has written to the bus firms, calling for the immediate removal of the adverts.
In the letter, he said the region "will never give in to those who seek to divide us".
"To say that I'm angry that the views of a known hate preacher - who has an appalling track record of homophobic and Islamophobic views - are being displayed anywhere in our city region would be an understatement," he said.
He added that displaying the preacher's views on buses used by people who "belong to the very communities that Mr Graham directs his bigotry and bile towards" was "inexcusable".
Mr Graham, the eldest son of the late preacher Billy Graham, is known for his controversial views.
When asked about his views by the BBC during a UK visit in 2018, he said he believes "marriage is for a man and a woman and that is what the Bible teaches us", adding same-sex weddings were a "sin".
He denied he was promoting "hateful speech", adding: "I'm not coming out of hate, I'm coming out of love."
Mr Graham is due to speak at the ACC Liverpool venue on 14 May.
A previous event at the venue was cancelled in 2020 after the firm which runs it said they had been "made aware of a number of statements which we consider to be incompatible with our values".
The BBC has approached Mr Graham's tour organisers and the venue for a response to Mr Rotheram's comments.
It is not the first time bus adverts for the preacher's events have caused problems.
In 2018, Blackpool Borough Council and Blackpool Transport Services removed bus adverts for an evangelical rally featuring Mr Graham.
A judge later ruled that the ban had disregarded "the right to freedom of expression" and breached the Human Rights Act.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk