Covid: Plaque in Liverpool honours key workers who died
- Published
A plaque which honours key workers who died with Covid during the pandemic has been unveiled.
The Unite union has put up the tribute on the Workers' Memorial statue in Liverpool on International Workers Memorial Day.
The plaque said those who died had "sacrificed their lives in order to save others".
Organiser Jimmy Woods said it was "emotional for everyone, but we are so very proud of those on the frontline".
Unite said it was "right to remember" those who had "put themselves and their families in danger".
Workers' Memorial Statue stands in Hunter Street outside the regional office for Unite.
'Immeasurable gratitude'
NHS worker Jane Forshaw unveiled the plaque and a two-minute silence was also held for those who died.
The plaque reads in full: "In honour and memory of those courageous workers who, in an effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, sacrificed their lives in order to save others.
"To them we owe a debt of gratitude so immeasurable it can never be repaid."
According to the European Public Services Union, a total of 931 health and social care workers died in the UK from March 2020 to March 2021.
This figure does not include other key workers in the retail, transport and education sectors.