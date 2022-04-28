Wavertree councillor fined for threatening girl who delivered leaflet
A councillor who threatened a girl after she delivered a party's leaflet to his home which referenced his previous conduct has been fined.
David Cummings verbally abused the 14-year-old after she posted the Liberal Democrats flyer on 3 May 2021, senior crown prosecutor Ian Sheridan said.
He said the 57-year-old, who is suspended from the Labour Party, had "no right" to threaten the teen.
Sefton magistrates found him guilty of using threats and fined him £96.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Wavertree councillor was suspended by Labour in 2019 following complaints from female members about aggressive behaviour and was found guilty of criminal damage the following year after destroying a security camera outside his flat.
It is understood Cummings' suspension remains in place, pending an investigation, and he has also had the Labour whip withdrawn on Liverpool City Council.
'Veered into criminality'
A Crown Prosecution Service spokeswoman said Cummings, of Wimbledon Street, Wavertree, had confronted the girl as she was delivering flyers in the area with her father.
She said the councillor ran out of his home when he saw the leaflet, which made reference to his previous conduct, and swore at the teenager.
She added that the verbal abuse left the girl "really shaken up" and as a result, her father contacted the police.
Cummings, who had pleaded not guilty, was also ordered to pay costs of £600 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Speaking after the hearing, Mr Sheridan said it had been "a verbal assault on a young girl for no reason" as the information in the leaflet "was already in the public domain".
He said whatever Cummings felt about the "information being aired again, he had no right to threaten the victim" and his behaviour had "veered into criminality".
"He has betrayed the trust of the people who voted for him and their expectations of their local representative," he added.
A Labour spokesman said the party took all complaints "seriously" and they would be "fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures".
He added that "any appropriate action" would then be taken.