Liverpool mayor speaks out against unconscious bias
- Published
The first black woman to lead a major UK city has said some people are "really angry" with her role due to unconscious bias.
History was made in 2021 when Joanne Anderson was elected in Liverpool.
Ms Anderson took over from predecessor Joe Anderson following his arrest in an inquiry into alleged bribery and corruption.
She said: "People are really angry that I have had the audacity to say I'll do the job."
Speaking at the Liverpool Against Racism conference, she continued: "It's unconscious bias on their part. I can see it on their faces.
"I know that's how they feel. Who does she think she is?"
However, she said she hoped other black women would follow in her footsteps.
"It's all for nothing if we all go back to normal after me. I might be the first female and black elected mayor of this city, I absolutely don't want to be the last," she said.
"Representation in politics is really important."
Ms Anderson said on the whole the reaction to her election had been positive.
She said: "I generally feel the city is quite behind me and wants me to do well."
The mayor also discussed racist treatment she had suffered in the past along with "micro-aggressions" such as being followed around supermarkets by security.
She said: "I hate being followed round Tesco. Now I'm the mayor, I'm not getting up on a Saturday morning to go robbing, am I?
"It drives me mad, but it is different when you're in a position of power.
"I get less wound up about micro-aggressions because I'm in the position to do something about it, my words have impact."