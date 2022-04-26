Stem cell donor plea after woman given months to live
A woman with a rare form of cancer who has been given months to live is urging people to join the bone marrow register to help save her life.
Yvette Chin, 41, who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, has been told her only chance of survival was to find a match for stem cell donation.
Ms Chin, who is of Chinese and Jamaican heritage, said there was a lack of stem cell donors from ethnic minorities.
A swab drive was held in Liverpool earlier in a bid to find a match.
"This is the only option of a cure for me," said Ms Chin, who was diagnosed in May 2021.
The ex-University of Liverpool student has had various treatments including chemotherapy and a clinical trial.
Ms Chin, from London, said she was told she only had months to live in February when the trial failed unless a suitable stem cell donor was found.
She has appealed for people from east Asian backgrounds to come forward.
"There is such a huge disparity between the number of white donors registered and ethnic minorities," said Ms Chin, who helps refurbish historic buildings including Buckingham Palace.
Her family are driving a campaign to "bridge the gap" using #SwabforYvette, she said.
"If it is not a donor for me, it could be a donor for someone else," she told BBC Radio Merseyside.
"Please consider doing this - you could save someone's life."
The campaign group said it had swabbed almost 100 people at sessions held earlier by the Anthony Nolan Trust as part of the Liverpool Against Racism festival and by DKMS at the University of Liverpool.
"It was amazing and many were from different ethnic backgrounds," the campaign group said.