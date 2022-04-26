Liverpool City Region unveils science 'superpower' plan
Plans to turn Liverpool and its surrounds into a science "innovation engine" have been unveiled.
Metropolitan mayor Steve Rotheram said the project would aim to boost scientific research and innovation and create some 44,000 jobs before 2030.
Areas would include infection control, chemistry and artificial intelligence.
Mr Rotherham said it would see Liverpool City Region spending 5% of its economy on research, "nearly double the UK's target".
He said the project, which he will detail in Parliament later, "aims to take advantage of our strengths and turn them into profitable businesses".
Existing projects such as harnessing tidal power from the River Mersey and the hydrogen energy plant in Port Sunlight could benefit from an extra £12bn of investment over the coming years, the mayor said.
The former Labour MP said: "For as long as we have existed, people and businesses from the Liverpool City Region have been inspiring and changing the world, innovation is in our DNA.
"But I don't want us just to dine out on our past. I am determined to make our region the country's innovation engine.
"I want to take advantage of our strengths - and potential - and turn them into profitable businesses, creating better, greener jobs and bringing greater prosperity to local people."
