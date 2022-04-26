Ukraine war: Liverpool Women's Hospital donates neonatal items
A hospital has donated life-saving neonatal equipment to Ukraine after a pregnant woman and her baby died during Russian bombardment.
Liverpool Women's Hospital's neonatal unit wanted to help after a maternity hospital in Lviv was bombed in March.
Staff contacted Medical Aid Ukraine which confirmed there had been several requests for the medical items.
Neonatal consultant Anna Paweletz praised her team, adding the donations were "much needed" in Lviv.
At least five people were killed when the maternity hospital was bombed by Russian forces on 9 March, reports have said.
The hospital said it decided to donate neonatal equipment as supplies for adult trauma care had already been provided but neonatal equipment was lacking.
Ms Paweletz said: "To my knowledge there has not been any specific neonatal or paediatric collections in our area and the majority of donations have so far been focussed on adult patients.
"Wondering if our donation would help, I contacted Medical Aid Ukraine who confirmed the charity had received several requests for neonatal equipment...so we knew this donation was much needed."
The staff sent feeding syringes, cannulas, monitors and ventilators which arrived in Lviv on 10 April.
Ms Paweletz praised the "worthy and essential effort" by her team, adding the donations would "benefit many babies and families".
