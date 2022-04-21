Covid: North West Vintage Rally cancelled for fourth year running
Covid-related staff shortages have led to a vintage vehicle and machinery show being cancelled for the fourth consecutive year, organisers have said.
Coronavirus restrictions saw the North West Vintage Rally in Widnes, Cheshire, called off in 2020 and 2021, while heavy rain put paid to the 2019 event.
The annual show, which started in 2000 and draws more than 60,000 people, had been due to resume in September.
However, Halton Borough Council said a "safe" event was not possible.
An authority spokesman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that organising "this scale of event involves many months of detailed preparation to ensure those attending can enjoy their day out safely".
"This year, a number of staff absences due to Covid-19, combined with ongoing vacancies, mean it has not been possible to carry out the extensive planning required to ensure a safe and successful event," he said.
"Therefore, with regret, the event cannot go ahead."
The free weekend-long event in the town's Victoria Park had been due to show a wide range of vintage exhibits, including fair organs, classic cars and motorcycles, stationary engines, model boats and miniature steam engines.
Bad weather also saw the event called off in 2012 and 2017.