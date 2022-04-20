Liverpool council admits teething issues in green bin charge scheme
A scheme to charge Liverpool residents for garden waste collections has been branded "farcical" by a councillor who said she has been inundated with complaints.
Residents are being charged £40 a year for the green bin collections.
Liverpool City Council said it would raise £1.7m to help plug a £24.5m budget deficit.
The council asked people to be patient as the new scheme encountered "implementation issues".
The charge has been criticised by councillors and contributed to seven Labour councillors voting against the party's budget plans.
Five of the councillors have since left Labour and forged a new opposition party with three others.
A sticker for those who signed up to the scheme by 8 April, bearing the address of the property, must be placed on the bin to ensure collection.
Abdul Qadir, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "As this is the first week there is going to be some implementational issues and we will try to respond to them as fast as possible.
"I know some people have not received their sticker and this is being looked into as matter of urgency."
He said if stickers had gone missing in the post a replacement would be issued for free.
Councillor Carole Storey, Liberal Democrat member for Childwall, said she had been inundated by complaints from residents.
She said: "The way this issue has been handled by the Labour-controlled council is absolutely farcical."
She added her party would seek to reverse the charge in next year's budget.