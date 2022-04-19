Liverpool City Council: Labour rebels form independent group
Five councillors who were suspended by Liverpool City Council's ruling Labour group for voting against its budget plans are forming an independent party.
They were among seven councillors who in March said they could not support "brutal" cuts and the introduction of garden waste collection charges.
The five rebels are joining three other former Labour councillors in forming an opposition group.
The budget was approved in February as the council tried to make £34m savings.
Mayor Joanne Anderson said she had a duty to set a legal and balanced budget.
The suspended Labour councillors said they were frustrated about a lack of communication from party bosses following their suspension last month.
The five said no explanation had been received before their self-imposed deadline for resigning the Labour whip on 19 April.
Rebels Alison Clarke, Joanne Calvert, Alan Gibbons, Rona Heron and Alfie Hincks are now joining forces with three other councillors who had previously left the Labour party.
Sam Gorst, Sarah Morton and former Lord Mayor Anna Rothery also voted against the budget.
Of the two other councillors who were suspended in March, George Knibb has also left the Labour Party, while Lindsey Melia has quit as a councillor.
The Labour Party has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
While council elections are due to be held across much of England on 5 May, Liverpool City Council is not up for re-election.