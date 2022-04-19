Woman arrested in Liverpool internet cafe murder probe
A woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old man at an internet cafe.
The victim was attacked in London Road in Liverpool city centre shortly before 18:00 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital where he later died, Merseyside Police said. Details of the nature of the attack have not been disclosed.
The 34-year-old woman from Fazakerley has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The force appealed for anyone who witnessed or who has information to come forward.
"Although we have made an arrest our enquiries are still ongoing," Det Ch Insp Terry Davies, of Merseyside Police, said.
"This incident happened in a busy area of Liverpool city centre on Saturday evening.
"We know there were a number of people stood at bus stops on London Road, walking past TJ Hughes or driving along London Road who may have witnessed this incident or a vehicle driving erratically at that time."
