Liverpool murder inquiry after man killed in internet cafe attack
- Published
An 18-year-old man has died after he was attacked at an internet cafe in Liverpool city centre.
Police have launched a murder inquiry following the assault in London Road at about 17:50 BST on Saturday.
The victim was taken to hospital where he later died, Merseyside Police said.
A spokesman said officers were in the "very early stages of the investigation" and appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the force.
Details of the nature of the attack have not been disclosed.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.