BMX: Childhood memories feature in 'untold story'
By Rumeana Jahangir
BBC News
- Published
From the movie E.T. to British success at the Tokyo Olympics, BMX has thrilled generations and is now being celebrated in a book by avid fans.
Antony Frascina and two friends have spent the past five years gathering recollections of what they call the "untold story of British BMX" in the 1980s.
"We wanted it to be a real piece of social history that celebrated the amazing 80s and the freedoms that we all took for granted," he said.
"The music, the fashion, the cars, even the carpets and the houses where we all lived."
Bicycle motocross - also known as BMX - started in the 1960s in the US.
The trend was noted by the film director Steven Spielberg, who featured the bikes in memorable scenes in his 1982 blockbuster E.T..
BMX soon grew in popularity in the UK, becoming a regular sight on residential streets, especially during school holidays.
"Like any first love, it never leaves you," Mr Frascina says.
He put the book together with fellow enthusiasts Clint Pilkington and Andrew Rigby during breaks from their busy day jobs in Merseyside and Manchester.
"The lockdown periods actually worked in our favour as it gave many people the time and opportunity to delve into their attics and sheds and find long lost and loved photographs from their childhoods."
Such was the nostalgia that they compiled more than 1,200 images and 400 contributors recollecting days of childhood freedom.
Mr Frascina says the resulting book We Were Rad "shows a narrative of how BMX in the 80's crossed many barriers that included gender, race and socio-economic differences".
"The story is one of inclusivity and one that destroys many stereotypical views of society at that time."
"Those great times will be forever engraved in our hearts and minds," Mr Frascina adds.
"BMX appeared like a lightning bolt and changed my life forever."
