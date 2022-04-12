Liverpool Baltic: Public vote for Merseyrail station's new name

The new station is due to open in 2025 and will be near Parliament Street in the Baltic Triangle district

A new Merseyrail station, which will stand on the site of one which closed more than a century ago, will be called Liverpool Baltic, the city region's mayor has revealed.

The name was chosen by public vote and references the surrounding Baltic Triangle area in Liverpool.

It will be built on the site of St James station, which closed in 1917.

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said it was "a testament" to the success of the area's regeneration.

He said the Baltic Triangle had "undergone a true renaissance over the last few years, transforming itself from a forgotten industrial area into a vibrant, creative and thriving place".

"The station's name is a testament to that success - and will unlock a host of new opportunities... boost footfall and improve connectivity to the rest of the city region."

LCR Combined Authority
The station will be built on a site between Liverpool Central and Brunswick on Merseyrail's Northern Line

The original St James station opened in 1874 and was named after the nearby parish church, but closed as a cost-cutting measure during World War One.

It was decided the new station, near Parliament Street and on the Merseyrail Northern Line, would need a new name to avoid confusion with the existing James Street station in the city centre.

Liverpool Baltic won 78% of the public vote, with Liverpool Parliament Street in second and Liverpool Riverside third.

It will be located between Liverpool Central and Brunswick stations and due to open in 2025 as part of Mr Rotheram's wider ambition to extend the Merseyrail network.

