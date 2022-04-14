Liverpool FC fan dies before Champions League quarter final
A Liverpool fan died suddenly after falling ill before the club's Champions League quarter final match with Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday night.
The club confirmed the death in a Twitter post earlier.
It said: "The condolences and thoughts of everyone at the club are with the supporter's family, loved ones and friends."
The club also thanked the emergency crews, stewards and supporters "for their heroic efforts".
