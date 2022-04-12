Hillsborough: 97th victim's name added to memorial quilt
- Published
A patchwork quilt which was made to honour those who died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster has had the name of the 97th victim added to it.
Andrew Devine suffered life-changing injuries at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield, but survived until his death in July 2021.
A coroner later ruled he was the 97th fatality and was unlawfully killed.
On display at the Museum of Liverpool, the quilt was made by Linda Whitfield from donated football shirts.
The 97 fans died as a result of a crush during the semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium on 15 April 1989.
The quilt was created for the 25th anniversary of the tragedy in 2014 and presented the quilt as a gift to the Hillsborough Family Support Group, who donated it to the museum in 2016.
Originally, 96 Liverpool badges featuring the Liver Bird were sewn into the quilt, representing the lives that were lost, with children remembered by a smaller bird using children's shirts.
Mr Devine's name is now at the heart of the quilt in the central square.
Ms Whitfield said she was "fortunate enough not to lose anyone in the disaster, but being part of a big LFC family, it is something that is always with you".
"Following the news of his death, it was important to me to include Andrew Devine, the 97th victim of this terrible tragedy, within the quilt," she said.
"I hope the quilt reminds people not just of the innocent lives lost, but also how the whole city was affected."
Curator Karen O'Rourke said the quilt was "an act of love and remembrance for the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster".
"We would like to thank Linda for returning... to add Andrew Devine's name.
"It is a beautiful tribute by a fan for the fans who died, those who survived, and the city which continues to remember them."