Grand National: Four arrests as police praise race-goers
Police have hailed this year's Grand National Festival a success after making just four arrests over the three-day event.
The famous Aintree meeting, attended by some 150,000 people, had a "great atmosphere with fantastic crowds", Merseyside Police said.
Ch Insp Matthew Moscrop thanked race-goers for "a safe and enjoyable occasion".
He said the Liverpool festival "ended on a high".
"Despite the high number of race-goers there have only been four people arrested and taken into custody," he said.
It was the first time the Grand National had run in three years due to Covid restrictions.
It was completely cancelled in 2020 and in 2021 racing took place behind closed doors.
The Princess Royal joined the crowds for first day of the race meeting, which also saw organisers donate 10,000 tickets to NHS workers in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.
This year's main day sold out with 70,000 punters watching the big race at Aintree which was won by Noble Yeats, ridden by amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen on his last ever ride.
The Duchess of Cornwall presented The Grand National Trophy to horse owner Robert Waley-Cohen.