Sex offender who broke into girls' bedroom jailed
- Published
A dangerous sex offender who climbed into the bedroom of two young girls with the intention of attacking them has been jailed.
Luke McHugh fled down a ladder after being found by the girls' father in the house on Merseyside on 22 July 2021.
McHugh, who lives in secure housing after previous convictions, was later found with a bag of children's clothing, condoms and lubricant.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court.
McHugh, whose address and age cannot be given for legal reasons, admitted trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said McHugh had been living in specialist accommodation and was allowed to go for a daily walk with a support worker, but had broken out of his room through a secure window on the night of the break-in.
'Perverse and abhorrent'
A spokeswoman said McHugh, who was caught on CCTV around the house on the nights before the attack, broke into the property at about 03:00 BST, but was disturbed after the children's father heard a noise and went to investigate.
He shouted at McHugh to get out, before seeing him flee through a window, down a ladder and away through neighbouring gardens.
McHugh was arrested at his home on 19 August and police subsequently found children's clothing in his room and a bag with more clothing, condoms and lubricant.
In a victim impact statement, the girls' mother said she felt "torment... knowing he was moments away from forever changing their little lives, purely for his perverse and abhorrent sexual gratification".
"The events have been truly traumatic and the guilt I feel for not having protected the people who need me the most is overwhelming," she said.
Speaking after sentencing, district crown prosecutor Keith Drummond said McHugh was initially charged with burglary, but work by police and the CPS had ensured the charges he eventually faced in court "addressed the full extent and intention of his actions on that night".
"Luke McHugh shows a sinister interest in young children and appears not to have learned any lessons from his previous offending," he said.
He added that he hoped McHugh's sentence, which was the maximum allowed for the offence he admitted, would be "of some comfort to the family".
"They have been though a lot and we would like to thank them for their courage and support in this prosecution."