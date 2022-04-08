Grand National: Ladies Day sees glitz and glamour return to Aintree

Reuters
Huge hats and fabulous fascinators were the order of the day for many racegoers

The traditional glitz and glamour of Ladies Day has returned to the Grand National meeting for the first time in three years.

The second day of the annual meeting usually sees a parade of colourful couture take over the Aintree racecourse.

However, Covid regulations curtailed the famous race meeting in 2020 and 2021, keeping the fashionistas away.

Racegoers told BBC North West Tonight it was "good to be back".

One woman said her tickets had been "rolled over" from the previous cancelled years, "so we're really looking forward to today", while another said it would be "a big one".

Reuters
Green and hot pink are the favourite colours of the season
PA Media
Unlike the festival's opening day, the crowds were met with blue skies, which meant sunglasses all round

Hat shop owner Deana Taylor said people were going for a "bit extra" this year.

She said Liverpool's women were "not afraid to go for it - the bigger, the better in most cases", and added that green and hot pink were the favourite colours of the season.

PA Media
It was not just the official photographers taking pictures around the course
PA Media
Many of the spectators used the colourful backdrops to take selfies in the sunshine
PA Media
Outfits of almost every shade and style have been paraded around Aintree

The three-day meeting, which is expected to draw more than 150,000 spectators, will end with the world-famous steeplechase on Saturday.

Dickon White, North West regional director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said the course had sold out for the big race.

"That shows people have really been craving live events, particularly live sporting events," he added.

Reuters
Alongside showing off the fashion, there was also the business of choosing a winner in the races
PA Media
Ladies Day has become a day for the men to dress up as well
PA Media
Not all the women around the course were wearing bright colours for fashion reasons
BTP Merseyside
BTP Merseyside tweeted a picture of their own special lady - police dog Dottie, who was dressed up and ready to help

