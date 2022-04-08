Grand National: Ladies Day sees glitz and glamour return to Aintree
The traditional glitz and glamour of Ladies Day has returned to the Grand National meeting for the first time in three years.
The second day of the annual meeting usually sees a parade of colourful couture take over the Aintree racecourse.
However, Covid regulations curtailed the famous race meeting in 2020 and 2021, keeping the fashionistas away.
Hat shop owner Deana Taylor said people were going for a "bit extra" this year.
She said Liverpool's women were "not afraid to go for it - the bigger, the better in most cases", and added that green and hot pink were the favourite colours of the season.
The three-day meeting, which is expected to draw more than 150,000 spectators, will end with the world-famous steeplechase on Saturday.
Dickon White, North West regional director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said the course had sold out for the big race.
"That shows people have really been craving live events, particularly live sporting events," he added.
