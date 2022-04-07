Grand National: Princess Royal joins crowds returning to Aintree
- Published
The Princess Royal has joined thousands of racegoers as crowds returned on the first day of the Grand National for the first time since 2019.
Covid regulations curtailed the famous race meeting in 2020 and 2021, keeping the usual throngs away from Aintree.
Now revellers have braved changeable conditions to return to the course once again, donning both sunglasses and raincoats through the day.
The three-day meeting is expected to draw more than 150,000 spectators.
Businesses around Liverpool had reported being "absolutely bombed out" in the run-up to the meeting as they battled to keep up with demand.
Deana Taylor, of Felicity Hat Hire in Liverpool, said people were going for a "bit extra" after returning from the coronavirus hiatus.
"We have every colour, shape and style in here," she said.
"Girls from Liverpool are not afraid to go for it - the bigger, the better in most cases."
She said green and hot pink were the favourite colours of the season and everyone was making maximum effort.
The opening day, which is expected to have welcomed about 35,000 visitors, has also seen the meeting's organisers donate 10,000 tickets to NHS workers from across Merseyside in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.
The festival will end with the world-famous steeplechase on Saturday, with Ladies Day stealing the show on Friday as glamorous punters compete in the style stakes.
Dickon White, North West regional director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said the course had sold out on Saturday.
"That shows people have really been craving live events, particularly live sporting events," he added.
