Cheshire drug dealer caught with cocaine haul as car breaks down

Cheshire Police
Darcy Holder-Smith admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

A drug dealer who was caught with more than £400,000 worth of cocaine when his car broke down on a motorway has been jailed.

Darcy Holder-Smith was arrested after officers became suspicious and decided to search the vehicle on the M56 in Cheshire.

They discovered 10 blocks of cocaine, three mobile phones and cash.

Holder-Smith, 22, of Coventry, was jailed for six years and eight months at Chester Crown Court.

He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Cheshire Police said officers had come across the black BMW 3 series on the eastbound carriageway near Runcorn on the afternoon of 4 March.

The cocaine had an estimated street value of between £360,000 and £420.000, police said.

Det Con Ian Prashar said: "The impact that illegal drugs have on our communities cannot be underestimated. I hope this result sends out a strong warning."

