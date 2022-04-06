Cheshire drug dealer caught with cocaine haul as car breaks down
A drug dealer who was caught with more than £400,000 worth of cocaine when his car broke down on a motorway has been jailed.
Darcy Holder-Smith was arrested after officers became suspicious and decided to search the vehicle on the M56 in Cheshire.
They discovered 10 blocks of cocaine, three mobile phones and cash.
Holder-Smith, 22, of Coventry, was jailed for six years and eight months at Chester Crown Court.
He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Cheshire Police said officers had come across the black BMW 3 series on the eastbound carriageway near Runcorn on the afternoon of 4 March.
The cocaine had an estimated street value of between £360,000 and £420.000, police said.
Det Con Ian Prashar said: "The impact that illegal drugs have on our communities cannot be underestimated. I hope this result sends out a strong warning."