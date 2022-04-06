Liverpool footballer Divock Origi funds degree scholarships
Two students who are being funded through university by a footballer have said he has "helped massively".
Liverpool striker Divock Origi said he set up the scholarships at the University of Liverpool to "empower young people to achieve great things".
Bushra Ihmaidat and Grace Murphy, both from the city, have recently begun degrees in law.
They said they were grateful for the opportunity they had been given by the footballer.
The scholarship was open to two students in the 2021-22 academic year and covers the full year's tuition fees as well as funds towards supported living costs for both students each year of their course.
A third student will be funded the following year followed by a final student in 2023-24.
Origi said: "I wanted to set up this undergraduate scholarship to give young people the opportunity to develop their own passion, the way I have."
'Positive impact'
Ms Ihmaidat said her studies had been going "exceptionally well" and she was enjoying university life "despite it being a big change from school".
She said: "This scholarship has helped me massively to have access to the same opportunities as other students and to be able to excel in my studies so far.
"I am very grateful for Divock and this opportunity that he has provided me and hope to see more of its positive impact in the future."
.@LFC's Divock Origi has a special message to our graduating class of 2020 and 21! 🤩 #LivUniGrad pic.twitter.com/oljJ9Ec8L2— University of Liverpool (@LivUni) November 19, 2021
Ms Murphy said starting university had been "very exciting" and she was "so grateful for the opportunity of a scholarship".
"It has been a huge help. My studies are going well so far and I'm looking forward to learning more over the course of my degree," she added.