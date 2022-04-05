Police medal: Killed Merseyside PC's family back campaign
The family of a police officer who died trying to stop a stolen car have joined the campaign for those killed on duty to be recognised with a medal.
PC Ray Davenport was dragged along a Liverpool street on 3 July 1981 as the car thieves tried to drive away.
His daughter and granddaughter, who followed him into Merseyside Police, say such officers need honouring.
On Monday, murdered Greater Manchester PC Nicola Hughes' father launched the campaign for emergency worker medals.
Bryn Hughes wants the Elizabeth Cross to be given posthumously to emergency services workers killed in the line of duty, as it has been for armed forces personnel since 2009.
PC Davenport, from Ellesmere Port, was a 35-year-old father of one when he reached inside the stolen car in Liverpool city centre and tried to retrieve the keys.
He was dragged along the street by his arm and died from his injuries a day later.
The two men in the car were later convicted of manslaughter.
PC Davenport's daughter Jayne Clemson, who was 13 when he died, recalled: "I remember Friday evening him leaving for work... on Saturday morning my mum came into my room and told me that my dad has passed away.
"We keep the memory alive but we've lost him, if you've got something tangible you could wear it or have it mounted it your home."
His granddaughter Nina Clemson started work last week with his old badge number, 5951.
"I want to live up to the name," she said.
"It's something I enjoy about the job that you are going to be there when people need you most - that's what makes me want to strive to be like him."
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is backing the call for posthumous honours for emergency workers.
"This is long overdue hopefully people across the country will support this campaign," she said.
Some police officers killed on duty have received medals.
Supt Gerry Richardson, was awarded The George Cross posthumously, the highest civilian award for bravery, for tackling an armed robber on a Blackpool street in 1971.