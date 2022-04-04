Toxteth bus stop shooting: Man denies attempted murder
A man has denied the attempted murder of a teenage girl who was shot on her way home from school.
The 15-year-old suffered "devastating" injuries in the shooting in Toxteth, Liverpool, on 1 March.
Rio Jones, 19, of Jermyn Street in Toxteth, appeared via video-link at Liverpool Crown Court.
He pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a Class B drug.
Judge Andrew Menary QC remanded Mr Jones into custody until his trial on 17 October.
The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.
