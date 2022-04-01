Wirral chocolate factory faces closure and job losses
A chocolate factory, which was once home to Cadbury, could have to close because it is not meeting its operational costs, a firm has said.
Swiss manufacturer Barry Callebaut said it had started a consultation over shutting the factory in Moreton, Wirral after a "significant decrease" in customers.
There are 45 permanent employees and 19 agency employees who work at the plant.
Local councillors said a closure would be "shocking" and a "big loss".
Barry Callebaut said the decision to start the consultation "had not been taken lightly" and acknowledged it was a "concerning time" for employees and their families.
The Swiss company - one of the world's biggest chocolate suppliers - acquired the site from Burton's Biscuit Company in 2018.
'All alternatives'
The firm had struck a long-term deal to supply more than 12,000 tonnes of chocolate a year to Burton's.
Burton's, known for making Wagon Wheels, Jammie Dodgers and Maryland Cookies, had operations running at the site for 32 years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Moreton site also housed chocolate firm giant Cadbury.
Barry Callebaut said it had been forced to consider closure due to operational and equipment restrictions.
A spokesman said the company would consider "all alternatives to a site closure and compulsory redundancies".
Independent councillor Karl Greaney said the potential closure was "very shocking" and believed it would impact businesses and residents.
"Local people have been through many decades employed at this historical site and it is very sad to see how this once famous local site and employer has now virtually disappeared," he added.
Conservative councillor Max Booth said while it was "great to see new vibrant businesses opening" in the area this closure would be a "big loss to the community".