Formby woman, 108, shares five rules for a long life
The oldest woman living in Formby, Merseyside, has revealed the five rules she lives by for a long life.
Marjorie Hodnett, who is celebrating her 108th birthday, said people should strive to "do all the good they can".
"If we all lived like that it wouldn't be a bad world," she added.
Mrs Hodnett, who still pursues her lifelong passions of poetry-writing and painting, said staying active and "good genetics" were the keys to her longevity.
She said: "When you have centurions on both sides of the family it helps."
Mrs Hodnett, who lives at Formy manor, said she had a list of five rules which were framed and hanging above her bed.
She said: "In life, I believe that you should do all the good that you can, by all the means that you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.
"They are five good rules to live by - but I don't think I've stuck to them entirely, I'm human after all."
Born in Harlesden, London, Mrs Hodnett lived in Wembley before moving to Devon where she taught a reception school class for 23 years.
She married her first husband Stanley in 1941 but he sadly died in 1955 after 14 years of marriage.
The following year she married Hugh, Stanley's brother, who died in 1958 leaving her widowed for the second time at the age of 45.
In 2020 she moved to Formby to be near family.
One of her earliest memories is of air raids in World War One where she recalls being put on a mattress under the dining room table for safety but one night she was carried outside as everyone was watching a Zeppelin fly past.
"It is one of the first words I remember hearing," she said. "I thought it sounded like a lovely word - Zeppelin - I didn't of course know what they were referring to at the time".
Mrs Hodnett's great-niece Maggie described her as "a real character".
"She is amazing and very independent and keeps her mind active, watching quizzes and follows all types of sports," she said.
The family have been celebrating with staff and residents at a party at Formby Manor.