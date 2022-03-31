St Helens dog attack: Vigil held for Bella-Rae Birch
- Published
About 100 people have attended a vigil in St Helens in memory of a toddler who was killed by a dog in her own home.
Bella-Rae Birch, who was 17 months old, died in hospital after the attack in the Blackbrook area on 21 March.
Merseyside Police said the toddler was attacked only a week after her family had bought the American Bully XL dog.
Vigil organiser Anthony Goudie read a statement on behalf of Bella-Rae's family, who described her as "our beautiful ray of sunshine".
Bella-Rae's relatives added: "When we count our blessings, we count you a million-and-one times."
Merseyside Police said an American Bully XL dog is a legal breed and not subject to any prohibitions under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.
Aggressive behaviour to humans is not believed to be characteristic of the breed, according to the United Kennel Club.